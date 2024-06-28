Harbor Group Inc. Purchases 9,597 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up about 2.2% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 985,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,794 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 206,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,453. The company has a market cap of $551.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

