Harbor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,397,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,429,055. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

