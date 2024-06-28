HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 299.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

IOVA remained flat at $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,356,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,798,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,245,000 after buying an additional 2,102,480 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,262 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,287,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 622,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

