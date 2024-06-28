HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,919,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 151,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 538,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

