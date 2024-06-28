HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 266.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $229.11 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth $2,552,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

