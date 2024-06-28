HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The company has a market cap of $428.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

