HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Up 350.0% in June

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 11,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,176. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a negative net margin of 697.53%.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

