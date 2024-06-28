Head to Head Comparison: BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) vs. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) and BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -37.52% -34.11% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -37.35%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kura Oncology and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kura Oncology and BriaCell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86 BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $28.36, suggesting a potential upside of 38.33%. BriaCell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,630.77%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kura Oncology and BriaCell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$152.63 million ($2.17) -9.45 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.30 million ($1.25) -0.83

Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics beats Kura Oncology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a clinical collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression and/or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers. The company has a collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate combination of the Bria-IMT. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

