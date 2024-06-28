Head to Head Review: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) versus Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and Gold Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $309.85 million 2.34 $72.27 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $97.73 million 0.37 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -1.88

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DRDGOLD and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource -22.30% -19.21% -10.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DRDGOLD and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.52%. Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 279.17%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Gold Resource on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

