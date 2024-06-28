Head-To-Head Survey: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semtech and Kyocera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $838.32 million 2.21 -$1.09 billion ($16.91) -1.70 Kyocera $13.88 billion 1.20 $697.41 million N/A N/A

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech -129.52% -154.99% -1.82% Kyocera 5.38% 3.43% 2.54%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Semtech and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Semtech has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Semtech and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 1 11 0 2.92 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semtech presently has a consensus target price of $48.90, indicating a potential upside of 70.44%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than Kyocera.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kyocera beats Semtech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. Further, it offers portfolio of IoT solutions, such as modules, gateways, routers, and connected services; and portfolio of connected services, including wireless connectivity and cloud-based services for industrial, medical and communications applications. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants. The Electronic Components Business segment provides various electronic components and devices, including capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, and power semiconductor devices for diverse fields comprising information and communications, industrial equipment, automotive-related, and consumer markets, as well as sensors and control components. The Solutions Business segment offers cutting tools, as well as pneumatic and power tools for automotive-related and general industrial, and construction markets; printers for offices; and communication terminals, such as mobile phones, as well as information systems and telecommunication services. This segment also provides MFPs, commercial inkjet printers, communication modules, displays, and printing devices, as well as information systems and telecommunication, smart energy-related products and services, and solution services, such as document management system. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

