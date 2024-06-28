Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.4 %

HTLF stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

