Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CAO Sells $150,412.94 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 938,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 34,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,433,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

