Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) VP Sells $121,728.72 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

