Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,377.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,345,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,334 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

