Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $47.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $47,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 130.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 107.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,836,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,177. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average of $281.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.