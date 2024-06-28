Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.35. 895,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

