Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.50. 955,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,231. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

