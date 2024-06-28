Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

QQQ traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,869,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,968,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.37. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.