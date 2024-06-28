Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 219,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,970 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.63. 6,955,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,147. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

