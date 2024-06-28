Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 10,801 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,422,000 after buying an additional 395,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $64.43. 817,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,272. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

