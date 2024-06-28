Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 654,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Five Below Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $108.16. 1,047,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

