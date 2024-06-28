Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 78,141 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,141 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 160.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,819,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.97. 602,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,913. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

