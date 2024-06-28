Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,938 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,627,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $191.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

