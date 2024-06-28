Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 76,758 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Banc of California worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,912. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

