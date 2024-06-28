Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.94. 523,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,114. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

