Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 163,400 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $34.12. 9,101,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,328,964. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

View Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

