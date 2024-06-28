Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 34.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Timken by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Timken by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $79.92. 435,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

