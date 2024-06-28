Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $24,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $308,910,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,319,000 after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.13. 1,885,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,030. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

