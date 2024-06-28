Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 600 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $180,039,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCNCA traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,683.61. 172,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,699.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,571.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.00 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

