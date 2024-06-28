Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,788,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,264,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,724.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 276,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 219,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,381,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 172.09 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

