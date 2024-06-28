Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 656,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,457. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

