Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,818. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

