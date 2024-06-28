Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 32,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.68. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

