Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $33.33 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. PBF Energy accounts for 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $33,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after buying an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after buying an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PBF Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after buying an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,736,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,951,100 shares of company stock valued at $86,602,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 901,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,677. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.