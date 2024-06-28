Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

AMR stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.20. 116,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.86. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.24 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $17.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMR. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

