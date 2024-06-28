Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.98 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

ULTA traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $384.13. The company had a trading volume of 316,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,436. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.