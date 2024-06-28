Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,100 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 401.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 18.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 429,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,679,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,499. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

