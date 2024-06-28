Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,100 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AutoZone
In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %
AutoZone stock traded up $25.06 on Thursday, hitting $2,954.76. 106,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,697. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,895.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,860.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
