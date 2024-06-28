Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.00. 3,846,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

