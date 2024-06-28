Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up approximately 1.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.78% of Plains GP worth $28,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Price Performance

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.83. 741,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,745. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

About Plains GP



Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

