Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 559,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after buying an additional 193,151 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 358,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.