Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,600 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 28.7% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, IMZ Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc now owns 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.46. 1,428,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

