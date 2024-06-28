Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 39,900 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,649,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.19.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCG

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.