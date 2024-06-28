Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Mariner LLC increased its position in PPL by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PPL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PPL by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 249,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.55. 2,661,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.