Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 9,100 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,484,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 258,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 93,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 1,396,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

