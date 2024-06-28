Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,537. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

