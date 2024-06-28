Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Sells £20,210.66 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.61), for a total value of £20,210.66 ($25,638.28).

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Darren Littlewood bought 22,615 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £41,159.30 ($52,212.74).

On Friday, April 12th, Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.27), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($25,411.51).

Henry Boot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BOOT traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 210 ($2.66). 66,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,172. Henry Boot PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($2.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

