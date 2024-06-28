Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $55.12 million and $12.04 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Heroes of Mavia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 36,987,162.764325 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.78080221 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $12,205,113.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Heroes of Mavia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Heroes of Mavia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.