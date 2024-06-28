HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DINO. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 10.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 28.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 191,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

