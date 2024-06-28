Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Up 136.6% in June

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the May 31st total of 239,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

NYSE:HSHP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 891,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

