Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Up 136.6% in June

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the May 31st total of 239,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Himalaya Shipping Price Performance
NYSE:HSHP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 891,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter.
Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.
Himalaya Shipping Company Profile
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
